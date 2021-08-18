Advertisement

Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake

The car ran off of the right side of the road and flipped multiple times down an embankment.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - A man, woman and child were all found dead Tuesday afternoon after a Toyota sedan was found upside down in a lake.

State Police say they responded to a private campground located on Route 39/Maury River Road in Goshen where the car ran off the right side of the road and flipped multiple times down an embankment.

The three victims were last seen leaving the campground between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The vehicle was found completely submerged and upside down, except for the bottom of the tires. The woman and small child were found in the vehicle, with the man being recovered from the lake.

No criminal activity is suspected.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office aided with the search.

