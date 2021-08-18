VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, top US health officials rolled out a plan for COVID-19 booster shots for all American adults.

These third doses could begin as soon as September 20 and are recommended eight months after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose.

“The vaccine effectiveness drops from 90 percent to as low as 60 percent eight months out,” explained Dr. Bill Petri with UVA Health.

Petri said the timeline was developed based on vaccination data from other countries, and noted booster shots are needed for most types of vaccines.

“As you go out, the antibody levels drop a little bit each month, and that’s just because there are fewer of these antibody-producing cells in the body,” said Petri. “This is not unique to the COVID vaccine, of course; we all know the tetanus shot we have to get every 10 years. Most of the vaccines we have, with a couple of exceptions, are boosted at some frequency.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, recommends you stick with one vaccine manufacturer, if possible.

“Stay with the vaccine that you originally got,” said Morrow. “If you got Pfizer, and there’s a choice of getting Pfizer or Moderna, stick with Pfizer. If Pfizer isn’t available, it is acceptable to get Moderna as that third dose.”

If you received the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine, health experts are urging patience.

“For people that received the J&J vaccine, we just don’t know yet, but we will likely within a few weeks when studies will be out, and then recommendations will come out about whether the J&J vaccine needs to be boosted, and if so, how to do that,” said Petri.

We expect to learn more about Virginia’s rollout of these booster shots Thursday. State Vaccine Coordinator Danny Avula is set to speak with members of the media Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.