‘Vote Yes 4 DPS’ launches campaign for Danville sales tax referendum

(WDBJ)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Danville is already set for millions in new tax revenue to come to with the new Caesar’s casino, the city could add to that pot as a referendum is on the ballot to allow a 1 percent sales tax for school capital improvement projects.

“Our school system has gotten old, we are not caught up to our 21st century standards, so we need to renovate and build our schools up to those standards.” said Kenny Lewis, co-chair of the ‘Vote Yes for DPS,’ campaign.

Tuesday, the campaign unveiled renderings of an updated GW High School.

“Make the classrooms bigger, make sure that the science labs are up to par, make sure to renovate the library, that the career and tech building and the careers they are presented there is 21st century,” said Lewis.

The tax would create $8.8 million a year and help the city secure a $140 million 20-year bond.

That bond would nearly fund the renovations at GW, as well as Langston High School for Galileo Magnet school to move into, and projects at elementary schools.

A study projects that would cost $196 million, which is why Lewis believes bonds should be secured to pay for the project upfront.

“Vote yes for us getting the money immediately, so that we can get today’s prices today on the construction so we can move forward.”

As the same referendum passed by two percent in Henry County last year, the organization knows votes cannot be taken for granted.

