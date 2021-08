SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 30th annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Sox parking lots at the Salem Civic Center.

It’s hosted by Star City Cruisers.

Watch the video to see Cruisers President Dennis Akers preview the event.

