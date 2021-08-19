Central Shenandoah Health District prepared for COVID booster shots

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has prepared for booster shots against COVID.

The CDC recommended a third booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with weak immune systems, but they have not said everyone needs a third shot yet.

”Right now, the third dose of an MRNA vaccine is available to folks who are moderately to severely immunocompromised,” said Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District, “and these are just third doses of the MRNA vaccine that they received the two doses and are fully vaccinated.”

They suggest you check in with your doctor or primary health provider if you think you fall in that group.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.