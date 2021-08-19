Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District prepared for COVID booster shots

By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has prepared for booster shots against COVID.

The CDC recommended a third booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with weak immune systems, but they have not said everyone needs a third shot yet.

”Right now, the third dose of an MRNA vaccine is available to folks who are moderately to severely immunocompromised,” said Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District, “and these are just third doses of the MRNA vaccine that they received the two doses and are fully vaccinated.”

They suggest you check in with your doctor or primary health provider if you think you fall in that group.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

Latest News

Central Shenandoah COVID Update
Central Shenandoah COVID Update
COVID-19
VDH: 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccinations
Virginia Tech requires all employees to be vaccinated
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'