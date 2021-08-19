Danville opens ‘Storywalk Trail’ as addition to Riverwalk Trail

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - the Danville Library and Parks and Recreation have teamed up to create the Storywalk Trail.

The trail is a loop on the city’s Riverwalk Trail, where children’s books will be on display.

The two departments saw this as an opportunity to combine outdoor recreation with reading.

“It’s a trail that includes 20 panels; each panel is a different page in the storybook, so you’ll start on page one, left to right, you read the story as you go. They are children’s stories, so it’s pretty to read,” said Russell Carter, Danville Public Library director.

There will be a new story on the trail once a month.

