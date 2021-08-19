Gleaning For The World collects supplies for Haiti

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization is doing its part to help the people of Haiti.

Gleaning For The World collected supplies at the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg Thursday.

That comes after an earthquake struck the nation only days ago.

Gleaning says specific items were collected to help with recovery efforts.

“Responding to disaster overseas is different, ‘cause we’re limited in the items we can ship overseas, so this time around we’re not asking for so many non-perishable foods; we’re asking for more items like first aid items, hygiene items, diapers and kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies,” said Teresa Davis, communications director.

The organization also responded to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

