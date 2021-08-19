Advertisement

Gleaning For The World collects supplies for Haiti

The organization collects supplies at Sam's Club Thursday.
The organization collects supplies at Sam's Club Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization is doing its part to help the people of Haiti.

Gleaning For The World collected supplies at the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg Thursday.

That comes after an earthquake struck the nation only days ago.

Gleaning says specific items were collected to help with recovery efforts.

“Responding to disaster overseas is different, ‘cause we’re limited in the items we can ship overseas, so this time around we’re not asking for so many non-perishable foods; we’re asking for more items like first aid items, hygiene items, diapers and kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies,” said Teresa Davis, communications director.

The organization also responded to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

Latest News

Experts who breakdown the conflict and explain what's next as the American withdrawal from the...
Virginia Tech experts weigh-in on Afghanistan’s takeover and migration
Roanoke Window Art Competition
Roanoke Window Art Competition
Lynchburg Job Fair
Lynchburg Job Fair
Central Shenandoah COVID Update
Central Shenandoah COVID Update
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District prepared for COVID booster shots