Grants announced to replace 83 diesel school buses in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Several of our hometowns are on the list to get diesel school buses replaced with electric and propane buses in Virginia.

Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $10.5 million in funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, to replace 83 buses in 19 school districts.

By providing funds for clean school buses, Northam says, the Department of Environmental Quality will help Virginia achieve “clean energy goals, reduce air pollution, and mitigate climate change.”

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” said Governor Northam. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”

“It is encouraging to see how successful the funds from the Volkswagen settlement have been in supporting clean alternatives for transportation,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “We have been clear that Virginia’s environment is a top priority. I am proud that this settlement is being used to support important causes, like providing clean, safe, and healthy transportation for children going to and from school.”

The attorney general’s office announced a settlement with Volkswagen in 2016 that committed $2.7 billion to environmental mitigation. This settlement has provided the funding for eco-friendly initiatives across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia’s investments in electrifying the school bus fleets is an important and critical part of our comprehensive approach to reducing pollution,” said Department of Environmental Quality Director David Paylor. “Collectively, the replacement of these school buses is calculated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10,000 tons per year, and will save one million gallons of diesel fuel, equivalent to removing 2,000 cars from the road.”

Award recipients for the first round of clean school bus alternatives include:

Albemarle County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Arlington County

· $795,000 | three electric buses

Augusta County

· $523,198 | two electric buses

Bedford County

· $247,322 | one electric bus

Caroline County

· $265,000 | one electric bus

Culpeper County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Essex County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Fairfax County

· $2,650,000 | ten electric buses

Falls Church City

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Loudoun County

· $1,442,244 | six electric buses

Louisa County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Middlesex County

· $512,346 | two electric buses

Montgomery County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Southampton County

· $530,000 | two electric buses

Chesterfield County

· $96,226 | ten propane buses

Halifax County

· $79,820 | ten propane buses

Newport News

· $79,820 | ten propane buses

Norfolk City

· $26,800 | four propane buses

Virginia Beach City

· $137,480 | ten propane buses

The Department of Environmental Quality will begin accepting applications in October for an additional round of funds for public school districts to purchase more propane or electric school buses. Sign up here to receive updates on funding opportunities.

