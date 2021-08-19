Local nonprofit up for $25,000 national grant

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is being considered for a national grant that would be used to help children further their education.

SML Good Neighbors Inc. has been chosen as one of 200 national finalists for a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist. The winners are decided by a public vote, and the top 40 nonprofits will each receive the grant. SML Good Neighbors says it would use these funds, if they win, to provide scholarships for underprivileged students in Franklin and Bedford counties. They plan to do this by making awards of $1,000 to two students by the end of the 2021-2022 academic year, while the remaining funds will be invested with a long-term of goal of funding future scholarships through dividend earnings.

“Knowing that we’re the only nonprofit in our region out of the eight non profits in Virginia that have made the top 200, we’re the only one south of Richmond,” explains Lisa Lietz of SML Good Neighbors, Inc.

Voting for the program will last until August 27th.

