Lynchburg City holds job fair as number of departments look to hire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks were filling out forms and talking to recruiters Thursday.

A number of people showed up to the Jubilee Family Development Center for a Lynchburg City job fair.

The fair was put on as a number of positions have become available in the area.

“I would say that it’s been kind of a gradual buildup most recently, and I think it’s not just a City of Lynchburg issue; it’s a nationwide crisis,” said Jerry Gibson, City of Lynchburg family futures coordinator.

It’s a crisis that has many city departments asking for a helping hand.

There were a number of people who went through the center Thursday, curious to learn more.

Organizers say they want those people to know the city supports them.

“It’s very important that the citizens know that we care about them and this is why we’re doing it, because we care about getting people employed, getting people to a livable wage; we care about people feeding their families,” said Gibson.

Although city departments comprised most of the tables, other organizations were there, too.

Places like Central Virginia Community College and Park View Community Mission also made themselves available.

“They have several classes that people can take to improve their knowledge and educations on different things that they have available,” said Gibson.

Organizers say departments may stay in touch with some folks who filled out job interest forms.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.