Man faces charges for trying to kill woman in Christiansburg

Rusty Sutphin mugshot
Rusty Sutphin mugshot(Montgomery County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who allegedly tried to kill a woman in an apparent domestic dispute is being arraigned August 19 for attempted first-degree murder.

Rusty Sutphin, 38, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault, according to Montgomery County court records obtained by WDBJ7.

Sutphin was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy as Sutphin allegedly cut a woman with a knife August 7. According to the search warrant, the incident happened in Christiansburg in the 500 block of Gold Drive NE. 911 had been called about a domestic disturbance.

Sutphin was taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot. The woman was also treated for serious injuries.

Deputies and Christiansburg Police said they tried to negotiate with Sutphin to get him to drop the knife, and when that didn’t work, the deputy shot Sutphin once.

Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.

