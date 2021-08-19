Advertisement

Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the open sign ripped in half, The Sirloin House in Martinsville has made it clear it is now closed due to a lack of employees.

“It was a place that people love to go and just be there; in the back they had rooms where we have gone for family reunions and get-togethers,” said Martinsville City Councilman Chad Martin.

While he doesn’t like to see a business close, Martin says he understands why it happened.

“From a business owner standpoint, I would love to be open, but if I can’t get people to work, I have to close,” said Martin.

The Sirloin House isn’t the only one impacted by staffing. Martinsville’s Chic-Fil-A recently announced its dining room would be closing due to a staffing shortage.

As Martin says, other restaurants are facing the same struggles, and he believes they might have to make more adjustments.

“COVID-19 has really made people become very innovative. I think what is going to happen is people are going to have to be innovative,” said Martin.

Martin and others believe restaurant workers could be delaying their return to collect unemployment benefits, as the city’s unemployment rate is 8.2 percent. Still, Martin says the Sirloin House closing should be a wakeup call to not take jobs for granted.

“Yes, you can relax, you can sit at home and collect money, but again, you might not have a job to come back to when those unemployment benefits run out,” said Martin.

Martin also voiced concerns about ensuring employees have a safe environment to return to as the virus continues to spread.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

Latest News

Virginia’s vaccine leader explains boosters, expects smoother rollout
Clouds and scattered showers will keep temperatures cooler Friday.
Thursday, August 19 - Evening Update
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
The petition on Change.org garnered over 2,000 signatures just three days after being published.
Online petition against Centra Health vaccine mandate gains momentum