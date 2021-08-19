Advertisement

Mornin’: Hunters for the Hungry celebrates 30 years of providing fresh venison to those in need

Lynchburg Hillcats is hosting Camo for a Cause at Thursday night’s game.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year marks the 30th anniversary for Hunters for the Hungry. In that time, the organization has donated millions of pounds of fresh venison to food pantries, missions and other non-profits throughout the Commonwealth.

Gary Arrington with Hunters for the Hungry stopped by WDBJ7 to talk to Katey Roshetko about how the non-profit has grown over the last three decades.

Thursday, Aug. 19 is also Hunters for the Hungry Night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game. Everyone is encouraged to come decked out in camo. There will be raffles and giveaways. Some of the proceeds go directly to the non-profit. Tickets are still available. Game starts at 6:30 p.m.

