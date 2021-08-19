Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two of the victims of a crash into a lake Tuesday afternoon.

Samantha Day, 27 of Goshen and a six-year-old boy were recovered dead from the vehicle. Michael Bennett, 38 of Goshen, was found dead in the lake.

Police say just after noon August 17, they were called about a vehicle in a lake on private campground property. The campground is off Route 39/Maury River Road in Goshen, in Rockbridge County.

Police say their investigation indicates the Toyota sedan and its three occupants were last reported seen the previous night between 11 and 11:30, leaving the campground. About 3/10 of a mile from the campground, the Toyota went off the road, overturned several times down a steep embankment and stopped upside down in the lake, according to police.

No criminal activity is suspected, according to police.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search efforts.

