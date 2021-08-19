Advertisement

Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two of the victims of a crash into a lake Tuesday afternoon.

Samantha Day, 27 of Goshen and a six-year-old boy were recovered dead from the vehicle. Michael Bennett, 38 of Goshen, was found dead in the lake.

Police say just after noon August 17, they were called about a vehicle in a lake on private campground property. The campground is off Route 39/Maury River Road in Goshen, in Rockbridge County.

Police say their investigation indicates the Toyota sedan and its three occupants were last reported seen the previous night between 11 and 11:30, leaving the campground. About 3/10 of a mile from the campground, the Toyota went off the road, overturned several times down a steep embankment and stopped upside down in the lake, according to police.

No criminal activity is suspected, according to police.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search efforts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

Latest News

Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
220 NB Crash between Colonial and Franklin in Roanoke
220 in Roanoke reopens after hours-long cleanup
Traffic Changes on 460 in Montvale
Traffic Changes on 460 in Montvale
Crash on 220 in Roanoke
Crash on 220 in Roanoke