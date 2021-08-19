Online petition against Centra Health vaccine mandate gains momentum

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Judilynn Tomlin is not a Centra employee, but says she won’t stay by while their personal medical freedom is being threatened.

The Lynchburg resident says the recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the healthcare system as a condition of employment hits close to home.

“I have friends and family who work there and this affects 40% of their employees,” says Tomlin, referring to those who have not received the vaccine.

Tomlin published an online petition against the move Monday, right after Centra publically announced its new employee requirement.

Within 24 hours, the petition received over 1,000 signatures.

“We just want the right to choose. This is not anti-vaccines, this is not anti-Centra. In fact, so many of our supporters have contacted me privately and said they are vaccinated. But they believe its a personal choice, and I think we have to stand up for that,” adds Tomlin.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.