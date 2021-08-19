Advertisement

Roanoke Regional SBDC looking for window artwork designs

Roanoke Regional SBDC
Roanoke Regional SBDC(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is looking for help from local artists.

The group hopes to feature a local artist’s work on its windows in Downtown Roanoke.

Design submissions are due Friday, August 27 at 5 p.m., and must highlight the importance of small business.

The winning artist can earn up to $3,000.

“We felt like it was a great way to be able to help celebrate the artist community, as well as help tell the story of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center, as well as celebrate National Small Business Week,” said Heather Fay with the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center.

National Small Business Week starts September 13, so the finished product must be installed by September 10. It will remain on the windows for 60 days.

To submit your design, click here.

