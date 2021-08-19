Star City Strong advisory panel holds fourth meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel met for their fourth meeting Wednesday night, narrowing down Roanoke plans to spend $64.5 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

So far, 39 members have identified five investment areas.

Those include people, places, health and wellbeing, prosperity, and governance.

One citizen suggested building a skate park, saying local youth have been asking for this for years.

Another meeting for the group is planned for next week

After that, their ideas will be presented at a public forum, tentatively planned for August 30th, and eventually to the Roanoke City Council.

