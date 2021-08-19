PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will resume water cutoffs September 15, 2021.

According to a town statement, Pulaski continues to assist customers “experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” but no longer will lack of payment be acceptable.

The town reports delinquent customers have been sent mail, encouraging them to take advantage of available assistance and payment arrangements.

The deadline for payment arrangements on past due balances is September 10, 2021. If water is shut off because of non-payment, no payment arrangements will be granted.

