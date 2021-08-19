Advertisement

Town of Vinton celebrates bank opening, continued redevelopment

Ribbon cutting for new Bank of Botetourt building in Vinton held on Thursday.
Ribbon cutting for new Bank of Botetourt building in Vinton held on Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s another piece to the ever-developing town of Vinton.

Thursday morning, a new Bank of Botetourt building opened on South Pollard Street, just across from the Roanoke County Library. The work being done in Vinton, in partnership with Roanoke County, has added more than 130 jobs, and millions of dollars in taxable new investment.

“This is another redevelopment project in the town of Vinton, right here in the central business district,” explains Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for Roanoke County. “This commercial corridor is really becoming a new, revitalized, downtown Vinton.”

“It’s been a strategic goal of the town council to really invigorate the downtown and drive some strategic redevelopment of existing buildings,” says Pete Peters, Vinton’s town manager.

In the last 5 years, $21.7 million has been invested in redeveloping Roland E. Cook School, the former William Byrd School, Former Vinton library, Vinyard Station, and Gish’s Mill.

“It’s created new jobs, it’s created new tax revenues,” notes Peters. “Those revenues are then diverted into providing other public services. Having active and vibrant storefronts, bringing visitors to our towns, providing places for our residents to actually be entertained and go out for dinner and shop, that’s what we really want to be about.”

“Vinton had a number of unique properties that didn’t exist anywhere else in the county,” adds Loope. “So we targeted those that the county owned and controlled, and knew that we could attract developers to reposition them here in the community to attract new residents, new visitors. Today is another great step in Vinton’s forward progress.”

Roanoke County and the town of Vinton have a hotel project in the works, as well. That is expected to total around $12 million in investment and create more than 20 jobs.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work

Latest News

Experts who breakdown the conflict and explain what's next as the American withdrawal from the...
Virginia Tech experts weigh-in on Afghanistan’s takeover and migration
Roanoke Window Art Competition
Roanoke Window Art Competition
Lynchburg Job Fair
Lynchburg Job Fair
Central Shenandoah COVID Update
Central Shenandoah COVID Update
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District prepared for COVID booster shots