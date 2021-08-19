Town of Vinton celebrates bank opening, continued redevelopment

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s another piece to the ever-developing town of Vinton.

Thursday morning, a new Bank of Botetourt building opened on South Pollard Street, just across from the Roanoke County Library. The work being done in Vinton, in partnership with Roanoke County, has added more than 130 jobs, and millions of dollars in taxable new investment.

“This is another redevelopment project in the town of Vinton, right here in the central business district,” explains Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for Roanoke County. “This commercial corridor is really becoming a new, revitalized, downtown Vinton.”

“It’s been a strategic goal of the town council to really invigorate the downtown and drive some strategic redevelopment of existing buildings,” says Pete Peters, Vinton’s town manager.

In the last 5 years, $21.7 million has been invested in redeveloping Roland E. Cook School, the former William Byrd School, Former Vinton library, Vinyard Station, and Gish’s Mill.

“It’s created new jobs, it’s created new tax revenues,” notes Peters. “Those revenues are then diverted into providing other public services. Having active and vibrant storefronts, bringing visitors to our towns, providing places for our residents to actually be entertained and go out for dinner and shop, that’s what we really want to be about.”

“Vinton had a number of unique properties that didn’t exist anywhere else in the county,” adds Loope. “So we targeted those that the county owned and controlled, and knew that we could attract developers to reposition them here in the community to attract new residents, new visitors. Today is another great step in Vinton’s forward progress.”

Roanoke County and the town of Vinton have a hotel project in the works, as well. That is expected to total around $12 million in investment and create more than 20 jobs.

