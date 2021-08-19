Typical summer weather returns

Patchy fog this morning

Increasing clouds later this morning

Typical summer storm chance the rest of the week

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The remainder of the week returns to a more typical summertime pattern with increasing temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80 and even a few low 90s across the Southside. The summer humidity also sticks around into the weekend.

Increasing clouds today with a few thunderstorms possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Grace appears to track towards Mexico to end the week and will bring little to no impact to our immediate forecast. In addition, Henri remains south of Bermuda. It may move close to the Mid-Atlantic coastline, allowing for rough waters, but it’s the Northeast that should be watching this storm closely into this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

A ridge of high pressure will build through the weekend with a limited chance of rain. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s along with humid conditions.

Temperatures remain near 90 this weekend with a few stray storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Early next week, the high continues to build over the area meaning we’ll be back to hot and humid afternoons with stray showers and storms.