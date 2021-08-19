Virginia Tech requires all employees to be vaccinated

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is mandating that all its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

With COVID cases surging throughout our hometowns, including the New River Valley, President Tim Sands said “Vaccinations will now be required for all university employees, with exemptions for medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Sands said 94 percent of its students and 82 percent of its employees are already fully vaccinated.

The deadline for employees to report they are fully vaccinated, or to seek an exemption, is October 1, 2021.

