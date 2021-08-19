Advertisement

WATCH: National politics works way into Virginia’s statewide election

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia gets closer to electing a new governor, it’s become clear that national politics can’t help but creep into campaign rhetoric.

Kyle Midura, our Washington D.C. bureau reporter, joins us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to take a wider look at the national hot topics both Glen Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe have infused into their election pitches.

We also hear from Georgetown University Political Science Professor Mark Rom, who explains the trend.

You can watch the conversation here:

