100 new jobs headed to Grayson, Smyth counties with wood products expansions

GRAYSON/SMYTH COUNTIES, Va. (WDBJ) - 100 new jobs are expected as a manufacturer of wood moulding and trim invests nearly $9 million to expand its operations in Smyth County. Woodgrain, Inc. will also invest more than $8 million to purchase and expand the former Independence Lumber sawmill in Grayson County.

In addition to the new jobs, the plan is to keep 80 existing jobs and increase purchases of Virginia-grown forest products.

“We are excited about expanding our operations and furthering our commitment to Southwest Virginia,” said Woodgrain Eastern Region Millwork Manager Robb Hitch Friday. “We believe this will have a significant, positive impact on the local economy and allow us to further leverage our vertical integration by supplying lumber to our millwork location in Smyth County and throughout the Southwest. It’s a win-win situation that will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class service and product.”

“Forestry is the Commonwealth’s third-largest private industry, supporting more than 107,000 jobs in our rural communities and providing an economic impact of $21 billion annually,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Woodgrain continues to bring welcomed employment opportunities and capital investment to Southwest Virginia, supporting my administration’s goal to bring economic vitality to all corners of the Commonwealth. I’m thankful to Woodgrain for their commitment to Virginia forest products and look forward to continued partnership in the future.”

Woodgrain, a family-owned business based in Idaho, produces and distributes lumber, mouldings, doors and windows at 27 facilities, employing more than 3,500 people nationwide, according to the governor’s office.

“New and expanding markets for Virginia forest products are vital to the sustainable management of the Commonwealth’s 16 million acres of forestland,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “These major expansions by Woodgrain will not only retain and create new high-paying jobs in Southwest Virginia, but also expand important market opportunities for our landowners, leading to a healthier forest resource.”

“For nearly thirty years, Woodgrain has been a valued contributor to the Commonwealth’s forest products industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s additional investment in Southwest Virginia reflects the strength of Virginia’s workforce and favorable business environment, two of the many reasons why the Commonwealth was just named America’s Top State for Business by CNBC. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Woodgrain.”

“We are very pleased to see this sawmill continue to grow and thrive in Grayson County,” said Grayson County Administrator William L. Shepley. “We look forward to working with Woodgrain and to the growth of employment opportunities for our citizens.”

“Independence Lumber has been a good partner with Grayson County for many years,” said Grayson County Board of Supervisors Chair Kenneth R. Belton. “And we welcome Woodgrain for many years to come.”

“Woodgrain’s continued investment at their Atkins facility shows how much they believe in their employees and our community as a whole,” said Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt. “We want the company to know how much we believe in them, as well, and appreciate those investments. They have long served our County as a prime employer, and we look forward to many more years of progress and growth.”

“The Board of Supervisors are thrilled Woodgrain continues to show faith in Smyth County,” said Smyth County Board of Supervisors Chair Charles Atkins. “With Woodgrain’s expansion bringing 80 new jobs to our area, it will continue to support our citizens and grow our County. We look forward to continuing to work with such a strong employer in our community and wish them a long future of success.”

