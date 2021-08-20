The 2021 Great Greenway Tour lets participants create their own paths
At the program’s conclusion, passports can be submitted for a t-shirt and an entrance into a raffle for a prize pack.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put together a passport of fun with the 2021 Great Greenway Tour with your own journey along the greenways.
After registering, a ‘greenway passport,’ weekly emails and Facebook posts will provide clues as to where to visit in order to gain a stamp for the project.
The $25 fee to register can be sent by following the link on the Facebook page.
Contact 540-853-5469 with any questions.
