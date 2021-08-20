Coves music venue thrives despite pandemic upstart

UNION STATION, Va. (WDBJ) - With sanitized fingers on the pulse of the music scene, a new venue highlights performance at its roots.

The idea for the space began as a way to create in the midst of shutdown.

“March 1st, there was nothing here. There was no stage. This field had some trees in it. April 27th was our first show,” says General Manager Gary Jackson.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake is a nature-meets-music experience that was the vision of Jackson and landowner Dennis Crumpler.

“He asked me to help produce, in the middle of COVID, some really safe music events, and it’s going to be for charity, and I said I’m in,” Jackson explains.

SML Good Neighbors Inc. is the charity that will benefit from the 16 concert series. The nonprofit focuses on nutritional and educational needs of underprivileged children in franklin and Bedford counties.

Even before the venue was built, Jackson says the idea struck a chord with impressive talent.

“Some of the feedback I got was, ‘Oh that’s great, Gary. Can you send us pictures?’ and I go ‘no, it’s not built yet’. But thankfully, my reputation, and all the years I’ve worked with a lot of these artists, they’ve trusted enough to say ‘we’re in’.

The space is run entirely on solar power, and the venue, as of now, generates more electricity than they currently use.

On the hill, there are about 300 designated pods designed to hold around 600 people. The pods were in place when the venue first opened, but as COVID restrictions eased, they were eliminated in the middle of the summer. However, at the end of July, Jackson brought back the pod spaces to keep guests as safe as possible.

As for the future, Jackson says the project will continue to see improvements.

“We have plans to landscape the hillside better. We have plans to, in these nice hardwood trees, put in some tree houses where people can rent a tree house for the night to watch a concert.”

He attributes the success of the venue to the unique features the landscape provides.

“It’s more than just a concert. People can come early and park and go down to the lake and hike and hang out. You can make a day of it rather than just the concert,” he says. “There’s this wonderful world that exists between the notes and I don’t know quite how to explain it. But I’ve learned in all my experience in being in the music business how to help capture that energy that’s actually between the notes, and we’re talking miniscule amounts of time, but it adds up to a wonderful experience.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.