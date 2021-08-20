L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/L. Douglas Wilder Poll Release) - 40% of likely voters in Virginia would vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, while 37% would vote for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, according to a new statewide poll by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

That’s a closer margin for McAuliffe than his eight-point lead in a new Roanoke College Poll.

The poll featured landline and mobile phone interviews from Aug. 4-15 with a sample of 823 adults living in Virginia. It has a margin of error of 5.23%, according to poll officials.

In the race for lieutenant governor, according to the poll, Democrat Hala Ayala leads Republican Winsome Sears 39% to 31%. But 12% of voters are undecided about the race and 17% are unwilling to vote for either candidate.

In the race for attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring, the incumbent, is ahead of Republican Jason Miyares 41% to 30%. Ten percent of likely voters are undecided in this race, according to the poll, and 19% are unwilling to vote for either candidate.

“As of this survey, there have been no debates between the candidates for governor or lieutenant governor. The gubernatorial candidates are in a virtual dead heat,” said said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. “That could change once positions are taken on the issues.”

Respondents are split in the poll regarding Governor Ralph Northam’s job approval, with 51% saying they approve and 42% saying they disapprove.

Virginians show strongest approval for Northam’s handling of COVID-19 (57%) and public education (52%), according to the poll, but only 47% approve of how he has handled health care and racial inequity. 44% approve of his handling of the environment and 41% approve of his handling of the state budget.

Virginians are split on their approval of President Joe Biden, according to the poll. with 51% approving and 47% disapproving.

