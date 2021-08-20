Advertisement

The Legacy Motown Revue set to preform in Radford

The Legacy Motown Revue set to preform in Radford(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In Radford, you’ll be able to take a trip back in time— to Motown.

The Legacy Motown Revue will be preforming at the Glencoe Museum for one night only.

On August 21, the lawn near the museum will be transformed into mini concert venue.

Town leaders say not only will there be tons of old school music— there will be food trucks to go with the tunes.

“I think they’re exciting and Motown is just what people have grown up with, and it never ages, and I think people get excited to see a Motown group, having fun getting out dancing. It’s just exciting, especially in the summertime, you can’t beat Motown in the summertime,” said Kimberly Repass the Economic Development Director & Interim Tourism Director of the City of Radford.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Concert tickets will be $5.

