Lynchburg-based coffee shop raises all prices for first time in a decade; cites wage, supply cost increases

Joe Bean's has seven locations across the Lynchburg area.
Joe Bean's has seven locations across the Lynchburg area.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s as easy as driving up to the window, giving your order and getting your caffeine fix.

Joe Bean’s Express Espresso has been brewing coffee for over two decades.

Across seven locations in the region, the Lynchburg-based coffee shop has had consistent flavors and prices for much of that time.

But as of Friday, it costs you a little more for your cup.

“We’ve tried to hold back prices for many, many years because we don’t want to raise prices if we don’t have to,” said Linda Brown, owner.

For about a decade, that’s what Joe Bean’s has done.

Through negotiations with vendors and buying in bulk, the coffee shop kept their prices the same.

But after about ten years, several factors have now spurred an increase across the board.

“I think the biggest thing is probably the minimum wage increase because that, in restaurant[s], that’s one of your bigger expenses, so that, plus and now all the shippings going up and the products are all going up and there are shortages, which also raises prices as well,” said Brown.

Despite this, they say their prices will remain competitive with national chains.

“We focus very heavily on customer service and quality of the drinks so I think that keeps us very competitive,” said Brown.

And it shows.

Customers continue to show up to the windows as Joe Bean’s continues to grind their favorite drinks.

“We just love our customers, so very thankful for their support to make this happen, to let us have seven stores, because without them, it wouldn’t happen,” said Brown.

