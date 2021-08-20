Lynchburg City Schools addresses ongoing transportation issue

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools released a new statement Friday regarding recent issues with the system’s transportation.

This comes after an issue the school system noted earlier in August that “resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete, or no bus route information.” LCS previously said it had hoped to fix the issues by around Aug. 14.

LCS now says the transportation team and other administrators are continuing to work to address the challenges.

The following letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday:

“Hello LCS families,

“We apologize for the inconveniences caused by the challenges we are facing with transportation. We thank you for your continued patience as we work diligently to make the appropriate changes to the bus routes. We have additional staff that are assisting with answering calls. In addition, we have assistance from software consultants to address the technology challenges and data entry errors.

“In order to find your child’s bus route, please continue to use your Infinite Campus Parent Portal. You can find more information on accessing parent portal by clicking here. Please continue to be patient as some information may not be accurate as updates will continue to occur at 12 noon, 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.

“To manage confusion as the bus routes are changing, the “Find Your Bus Stop” link on our website is being removed until we can update it. We will put it back on the website and communicate that to you as soon as that occurs.

“Our goal is to resolve transportation issues by Monday, August 23, 2021. Families who have made specific requests will be contacted as the requests are addressed.

“Thank you, LCS Transportation”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.