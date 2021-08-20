McAuliffe edges out Youngkin in Roanoke College poll, but within VCU poll margin of error

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new polls on the governor’s race has former governor Terry McAuliffe leading Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, but to varying degrees.

A poll released Friday by Roanoke College gives McAuliffe an 8-point edge over Youngkin.

According to that poll, likely voters view the economy and coronavirus as leading issues heading into the election.

Roanoke College professor Dr. Harry Wilson says despite the nearly double-digit lead, there’s still lots of room for change.

“Independents I think are still to some extent open and could be persuaded one way or another and we have more undecideds, not a large number of undecideds, but we have more undecideds than we did a year ago,” said Wilson.

Another poll released Friday from Virginia Commonwealth University also showed a McAuliffe lead, but within the margin of error.

