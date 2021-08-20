Advertisement

McAuliffe edges out Youngkin in Roanoke College poll, but within VCU poll margin of error

McAuliffe leads Youngkin in both polls, but to varying degrees.
McAuliffe leads Youngkin in both polls, but to varying degrees.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new polls on the governor’s race has former governor Terry McAuliffe leading Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, but to varying degrees.

A poll released Friday by Roanoke College gives McAuliffe an 8-point edge over Youngkin.

According to that poll, likely voters view the economy and coronavirus as leading issues heading into the election.

Roanoke College professor Dr. Harry Wilson says despite the nearly double-digit lead, there’s still lots of room for change.

“Independents I think are still to some extent open and could be persuaded one way or another and we have more undecideds, not a large number of undecideds, but we have more undecideds than we did a year ago,” said Wilson.

Another poll released Friday from Virginia Commonwealth University also showed a McAuliffe lead, but within the margin of error.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
Roanoke State of the City Address
Roanoke State of the City Address
Mayor Sherman Lea delivers the State of the City address.
Roanoke Mayor delivers State of City address
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation