More downpours are possible again today

Humid air and a slow-moving storm dumped extremely heavy rain over the city of Roanoke Thursday evening. Areas downtown saw 1-3″ of rain in less than an hour.

FRIDAY

The remainder of the week returns to a more typical summertime pattern with increasing temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80 and even a few low 90s across the Southside. The summer humidity also sticks around into the weekend. We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday with a good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see more numerous showers and storms on Friday.

Grace appears to track towards Mexico again to end the week and will bring little to no impact to our immediate forecast. In addition, Henri remains southwest of Bermuda. It will move past the Mid-Atlantic coastline, allowing for rough waters, but it’s the Northeast that should be watching this storm closely into this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

A ridge of high pressure will build through the weekend with a limited chance of rain. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s along with humid conditions.

Temperatures climb close to 90 this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. (WDBJ Weather)

Early next week, the high continues to build over the area meaning we’ll be back to hot and humid afternoons with stray showers and storms.