Radford University welcomes back students during move-in

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s back to school for many Radford University students!

Hundreds are moving into their dorms and settling in before classes begin.

Hunter Wooten is one of many freshmen moving into Radford University, he says he ready for the school year—but is more excited about simply being in-person.

“Just meeting new people because I went to a smaller school back in my hometown, so I was like you know this is huge compared to what I’m used too,” said Hunter Wooten a freshman at Radford University.

“He gets the opportunity to be in person, and to be in the classroom with his professors with his classmates to learn to walk around the campus and meet people and just be a part of a normal campus life and opportunity here,” said Michelle Wooten a Radford University parent.

University officials say the campus experience will be somewhat normal. Students can expect more relaxed COVID-19 protocols than last year-- like no on campus gathering limits. However, mask’s will still be required.

“Any student that is indoors any member of our community that is indoors, will need to remain mastered this time regardless of vaccination status,” said Dr. Susan Trageser the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at Radford University.

University officials reported earlier this month they’re seeing strong numbers in vaccinations among the campus community.

“I’m excited to have our students back on campus and face to face and to be able to engage in ways, start to engage in ways that we did before COVID hit, but doing it safely and doing it a little bit differently,” said Dr. Trageser.

The first day of classes is Monday August 23.

