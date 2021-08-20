Advertisement

Radford University welcomes back students during move-in

Hundreds are moving into their dorms and settling in before classes begin.
Hundreds are moving into their dorms and settling in before classes begin.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s back to school for many Radford University students!

Hundreds are moving into their dorms and settling in before classes begin.

Hunter Wooten is one of many freshmen moving into Radford University, he says he ready for the school year—but is more excited about simply being in-person.

“Just meeting new people because I went to a smaller school back in my hometown, so I was like you know this is huge compared to what I’m used too,” said Hunter Wooten a freshman at Radford University.

“He gets the opportunity to be in person, and to be in the classroom with his professors with his classmates to learn to walk around the campus and meet people and just be a part of a normal campus life and opportunity here,” said Michelle Wooten a Radford University parent.

University officials say the campus experience will be somewhat normal. Students can expect more relaxed COVID-19 protocols than last year-- like no on campus gathering limits. However, mask’s will still be required.

“Any student that is indoors any member of our community that is indoors, will need to remain mastered this time regardless of vaccination status,” said Dr. Susan Trageser the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at Radford University.

University officials reported earlier this month they’re seeing strong numbers in vaccinations among the campus community.

“I’m excited to have our students back on campus and face to face and to be able to engage in ways, start to engage in ways that we did before COVID hit, but doing it safely and doing it a little bit differently,” said Dr. Trageser.

The first day of classes is Monday August 23.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

Smith River Ducks Up To The Challenge
Smith River Ducks Up To The Challenge
Smith River Fest 2021 Ready
Smith River Fest 2021 Ready
The Legacy Motown Revue set to preform in Radford
The Legacy Motown Revue set to preform in Radford
2021 Back Replenish
2021 Back Replenish
Masonic Theater Struggles
Masonic Theater Struggles