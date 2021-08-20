Replenish Festival returns to Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2015, Travis and Mandie Bishop founded the Replenish Festival. After having to cancel it in 2020 due to the pandemic, it returns this weekend.

Today crews were working to get the area all set up for the big day on Saturday. A few campers had already pitched their tents this afternoon, but come Saturday morning, the sights and sounds will be in full swing.

The faith-based event brings live music, a speaker, events, food and more to Floyd County. The Bishop’s are looking forward to welcoming people back to the event, saying the 2020 cancellation helped them build momentum for this year.

“It allowed us to reach out to more people in the community, get the message out and I think people were where we’ve kind of been locked in from COVID, I think they’re ready to get out and have some fun,” said Mandie Bishop.

The gates opened on Friday for those who want to camp overnight. The Replenish Festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with a classic car drive-in and go until 10 p.m. at night.

For all visitors 14-years-old and older, it will cost $20. For visitors seven-years-old to 13-years-old, it will cost $8 and all visitors under the age of six will get in free.

The venue itself is located at 5430 Indian Valley Road NW, Willis, VA. You can find the concert lineup and more information about the event here.

