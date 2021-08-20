Advertisement

Road closures linger along Blue Ridge Parkway

.
.(Pixabay)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Nationals Park Service says Tropical Storm Fred has left multiple closings along the Blue Ridge Parkway:

  • “Price Lake, Milepost 296.7, is closed. The dam used to regulate the lake’s water levels was damaged in the storm, and the lake has now emptied. Fishing, boating, and other activities in the lake are prohibited until further notice. Price Lake Boat Rentals, the on-site concession operator, will be open with limited hours to offer firewood and some snack items.
  • Milepost 411.9 – 423.2, from US Route 276 to NC Route 215, is closed due to multiple small landslides. The area is being cleared of debris and will reopen after engineers’ complete inspections to ensure the road is not comprised or damaged. Access from the Parkway to US Route 276 is open towards Brevard. US Route 276 to Waynesville and Haywood County remains closed.”

Follow along for more on the park’s website.

