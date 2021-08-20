Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools to give away school supplies, shoes at ‘Back to School Extravaganza’

All of the items ready to be given away at the Back to School Extravaganza.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is helping all students prepare for the start of the school year.

Saturday, the district is hosting its annual Back to School Extravaganza.

It will be a drive-thru event in the Patrick Henry High School parking lot.

Students will be able to pick up free school supplies and a new pair of shoes.

“We want to make sure that our students have what they need to be successful in schools, and right now, given what we’ve all been through with this pandemic that we’re still currently going through, parts of the pandemic, we want to ensure that our students don’t have any other barriers to their success and meeting them where they are to address our learning recovery,” said Archie Freeman, Roanoke’s Chief Academic Officer.

The event runs from 9 am until 12 noon. For more information, click here.

The first day of school for Roanoke City students will be on Tuesday.

