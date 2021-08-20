Advertisement

Heavy rain clogs downtown Roanoke storm drains

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21
Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to several reports of incidents Thursday night throughout the city in which water rescues were potentially necessary.

Heavy rain is falling in the area and emergency crews are urging drivers to stay out of areas with dangerous levels of water, and not go out if possible.

The primary problem is drains, especially in downtown Roanoke, that are not able to accommodate rain as quickly as it’s falling.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Roanoke area via the National Weather Service.

There are no reports of injuries.

