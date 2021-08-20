Rockbridge high schools require masks at indoor sports

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both Rockbridge County high schools are saying masks will have to be worn at indoor sporting events.

At indoor sports, like volleyball matches or basketball games, spectators, coaches, and players who are not actually on the court will be expected to wear masks while in the gym.

”Any non-active participant. So, coaches are wearing a mask, players are wearing a mask, participants as we’re covering games will be wearing masks,” said Adam Haynes, Rockbridge County High School’s Athletic Director. “So pretty much everybody in the building that’s not actively participating will be required to wear a mask.”

Masks aren’t required at outdoor sports like football.

