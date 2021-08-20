Advertisement

VT officials discuss COVID mitigation efforts as fall semester begins Monday

President Tim Sands and Professor Linsey Marr discuss COVID mitigation efforts at Virginia Tech.
President Tim Sands and Professor Linsey Marr discuss COVID mitigation efforts at Virginia Tech.(Virginia Tech)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is now requiring the entire university community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or file for a religious or medical exemption.

Employees are the latest group to be held to this requirement.

President Tim Sands discussed the updated mandate at a virtual town hall Friday.

“With the vaccine requirement for employees that was just announced, I am confident that’ll get to a region where we’ll be in good shape going forward,” Sands said.

This latest COVID mitigation efforts comes after the vaccination deadline for students has come and gone.

Currently, 94% of students are fully vaccinated. Another 3-4% have been granted exemptions and 1-2% have not had the means to meet the requirement, according to Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Associate Vice President for University Relations.

“A very common example of that is our international students, where vaccine availability was simply not available to them,” said Owczarski.

A small number of students are in danger of being permanently shut out of their classes if they do not satisfy the requirement by the course add/drop deadline next Friday.

Faculty, staff, and other university employees have until October 1 to provide proof of vaccination or exemption -- or risk losing their jobs. 82% are currently vaccinated.

“This is an expectation of employment at Virginia Tech now.  It is a condition on employment,” said Owczarski. “We’re going to be reaching out, talking to our employees, because our goal is to retain each and every one of them.”

Students and employees who are granted vaccine exemptions will be required to take weekly COVID tests.

Everyone will be required to wear masks indoors. Professor Linsey Marr, an airborne disease expert who joined President Sands for his town hall, explained why.

“If we didn’t have masks, we could easily have some kind of outbreak where people get infected without have severe symptoms of disease, maybe mild symptoms, most likely nothing, but then all those people are contagious and then it seeds more infections,” said Marr.

To view the full town hall conversation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

The Coves concert venue is half-way it's 16 concert season near Smith Mountain Lake
Coves music venue thrives despite pandemic upstart
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent
The UVA Rotunda
UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled
L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor