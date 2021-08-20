WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech President Sands, Professor Marr host virtual conversation on COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands will host a live conversation Friday at 1:30 p.m. with Virginia Tech Professor Linsey Marr. According to the University, Marr is a nationally recognized expert in the airborne transmission of viruses

Sands and Marr will discuss frequently asked questions about COVID-19. They also plan to address ways the University will work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including discussions on vaccines, masking, as well as classroom and campus activity.

Sands announced this week the school would be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees. Earlier this month, Virginia Tech reported that 90 percent of its students were vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can watch the livestream here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.