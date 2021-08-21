Back to School Extravaganza prepares Roanoke students for return to the classroom

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in the city of Roanoke will return to the classroom with a spring in their step and plenty of school supplies in their backpacks.

Saturday morning, the school division distributed donated supplies to thousands of students and their families, during the annual Back to School Extravaganza.

Staff and volunteers set up a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot of Patrick Henry High School, where they handed out bags filled with notebooks, binders, markers, pencils, pens and other items.

Verletta White is the Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

“The best part is seeing our kids and seeing our families and seeing how happy they are,” White told WDBJ7, “and seeing them get what they need so that they can get off to a successful start.”

A successful start will also include a new pair of shoes for many of the students.

The Back to School Shoes Project sponsored by Project Forward and Fleet Feet, fitted about 1500 students with new shoes on Saturday. And more will receive shoes at their schools, as additional donations come in.

