Advertisement

Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.(Bedford Fire Dept.)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is critically injured following a crash in the 1000 block of Independence Blvd. in Bedford.

The crash happened Friday around 3:30 pm and involved a sedan and a crane truck.

Rescue crews had to remove a door of the sedan to get the injured driver out of the vehicle. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bedford Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate jumps past 9% Friday
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 21, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 21, 2021
Saturday Morning Forecast
Ferrum College New Nursing Classes
Ferrum College - New Nursing Classes
Prayers for People from Afghanistan
Prayers for People from Afghanistan