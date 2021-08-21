Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is critically injured following a crash in the 1000 block of Independence Blvd. in Bedford.

The crash happened Friday around 3:30 pm and involved a sedan and a crane truck.

Rescue crews had to remove a door of the sedan to get the injured driver out of the vehicle. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bedford Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.