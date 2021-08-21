Ferrum College welcomes new class of nursing students

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College welcomed a new round of nursing students Friday during orientation.

“I am super excited to get all these classes done so I can have my RN degree,” Student Megan Allen said.

Allen will be one of the first to earn that title at Ferrum College.

She said she has been inspired by others to care for people in need.

“I am surrounded by nurses all the time. My mom’s a nurse, my aunts a nurse, everybody around me, I know a ton of nurses. So, I have seen how much they care for the people they take care of so I was like, let me get into that field,” she said.

The nursing program just launched a year ago in the peak of the pandemic.

“It has been very rewarding and challenging. Our students rose to the occasion. They were ready to tackle it and our group of seniors will be very soon interviewing for jobs in the region,” Division of Nursing Founding Chair Kimberly Brown said.

Filling those jobs is important to the health of our communities.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Medical Quality, there’s currently a nursing shortage and the problem is only expected to get worse in the next ten years with the United States expected to see a 510,000 nurse shortage by 2030.

“The nursing shortage has been well documented and discussed for decades the pandemic however has put a new spin on that. So the development of new programs and the increase in capacity in existing programs will be critical in trying to meet those care needs,” Brown said.

Ferrum College is proud to have launched a program that will combat that shortage and help guide students like Allen through their studies so they can serve Southwest Virginia and beyond.

