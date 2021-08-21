Advertisement

Ferrum College welcomes new class of nursing students

Brad Holley Photography
Brad Holley Photography(Brad Holley Photography | Brad Holley Photography)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College welcomed a new round of nursing students Friday during orientation.

“I am super excited to get all these classes done so I can have my RN degree,” Student Megan Allen said.

Allen will be one of the first to earn that title at Ferrum College.

She said she has been inspired by others to care for people in need.

“I am surrounded by nurses all the time. My mom’s a nurse, my aunts a nurse, everybody around me, I know a ton of nurses. So, I have seen how much they care for the people they take care of so I was like, let me get into that field,” she said.

The nursing program just launched a year ago in the peak of the pandemic.

“It has been very rewarding and challenging. Our students rose to the occasion. They were ready to tackle it and our group of seniors will be very soon interviewing for jobs in the region,” Division of Nursing Founding Chair Kimberly Brown said.

Filling those jobs is important to the health of our communities.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Medical Quality, there’s currently a nursing shortage and the problem is only expected to get worse in the next ten years with the United States expected to see a 510,000 nurse shortage by 2030.

“The nursing shortage has been well documented and discussed for decades the pandemic however has put a new spin on that. So the development of new programs and the increase in capacity in existing programs will be critical in trying to meet those care needs,” Brown said.

Ferrum College is proud to have launched a program that will combat that shortage and help guide students like Allen through their studies so they can serve Southwest Virginia and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19

Latest News

Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country try climbing abroad military transport in Kabul.
Refugees come to Roanoke: Local charities offering safe space for those escaping Afghanistan
Motown Legacy Show
Motown Legacy Show
Child Gets Special Gift
Child Gets Special Gift
Back To School Extravaganza
Back To School Extravaganza