Humid, but mostly dry weekend

hot and humid through the weekend

A stray afternoon storm possible each day

Henri takes aim on the Northeast

SATURDAY

A ridge of high pressure will build through the weekend with a limited chance of rain. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s along with very humid conditions. This will allow for a stray storm or two for locations along and West of the Blue Ridge.

Warm and humid through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Not much of a change is expected for Sunday. High pressure will still keep us in our typical Summer pattern. High could warm a few degrees higher especially along and East of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures climb close to 90 this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure holds tight over the area meaning we’ll be back to hot and humid afternoons with stray showers and storms. High look to be in the 80s to mid 90s to the East.

TROPICS

Grace appears to track towards Mexico again to end the week and will bring little to no impact to our immediate forecast. In addition, Henri remains east off the Southeast coast. It will move north parallel to the Mid-Atlantic coastline, allowing for rough waters, but it’s the Northeast that should be watching this storm closely into this weekend. Heavy flooding will be a big issue there.