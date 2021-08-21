Praying for the Afghan people

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke held a community prayer vigil Friday evening.

Local leaders gave reflections and others shared poetry as well as their own thoughts on recent events in a space reserved for peace.

Rev. Walter LeFlour, the church’s minister, says the idea to hold a vigil came from one of their parishioners and caught on like wildfire.

”We decided we wanted to open up the congregation to the community so they too could be a part of what our hope is healing,” said LeFlour.

