West Virginia lowers flags for returned WWII sailor

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered United States and West Virginia flags at state-owned properties flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a World War II sailor whose remains were recently returned to West Virginia.

Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer was killed when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Princeton native was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal and the American Defense Medal.

His remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified in 2020. Memorial services celebrating Wimmer’s life were scheduled for Saturday.

