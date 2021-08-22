Advertisement

Limited spaces still available for state-run virtual school

Virtual Virginia's full-year registration for Fall is now closed, but there are a limited...
Virtual Virginia's full-year registration for Fall is now closed, but there are a limited number of spaces available for students who qualify, To be eligible for the limited space students must fulfill one of the following criteria: Students must be from a military family, have a medical condition(s) that put them at heightened risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus, and/ or must have transferred to a new school division after July 15th,(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first day of in-person learning for many school districts in our areas is just weeks away, but with COVID-19 infections on the rise, and confirmed cases popping up in schools across the state many parents who opted to send their students back to the classroom may be rethinking those plans.

Deadlines for virtual options may have likely passed for your specific school systems, but there is another virtual option that parents can opt into called Virtual Virginia.

Virtual Virginia (VVA) is a virtual school run by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) which offers language, core academic, and elective courses to students that cover all Virginia school districts.

Students who are successfully enrolled in VVA through their school district would be considered virtual students at their respective schools.

VVA’s Full-Year Registration for Fall is now closed, but there are a limited number of spaces available for students who qualify.

To be eligible for the limited space students must fulfill one of the following criteria:

  • Students must be from a military family,
  • Have a medical condition(s) that put them at heightened risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus, or
  • Must have transferred to a new school division after July 15th

The VDOE says these spaces are on a first come first serve basis and will likely fill up fast.

This option is available to students of any school district in the commonwealth, but parents must contact their respective school division who would then enroll the student in Virtual Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country try climbing abroad military transport in Kabul.
Refugees come to Roanoke: Local charities offering safe space for those escaping Afghanistan
Murphy joins WDBJ7 for a Zoom interview from his home in Los Angeles.
Roanoke College grad gets big break in Hollywood
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Eight years after the work began, renovations to St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Roanoke are...
Renovations to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church are almost complete
Roanoke fathers and father figures celebrated during Black Father Festival
Roanoke fathers and father figures celebrated during Black Father Festival
Roanoke barber shop honors Camden Brown, an eight-year-old who died earlier this month.
Roanoke barbershop honors Camden Brown
They can re-enroll if they comply with the vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Wednesday.
UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 22, 2021