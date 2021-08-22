‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event focuses on problem of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While community groups partnered on the ‘Groceries Not Guns’ event in Roanoke Saturday, others were also at work on the problem of gun violence.

Members of the Gamma Theta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and the organization Building Bridges Over Barriers held a ‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event on the grounds of Forest Park Academy.

With activities for young people and motivational speakers for the adults, their goal was to raise awareness and start a dialogue.

“We just want to reach as many people as we can, and our efforts will continue even beyond this event,” said Gamma Theta Sigma Second Vice President Warren Marshall. “We’re established in the community and we look forward to reaching out to assist the community and our local leaders and organizations as much as possible.”

The ‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event was one of the activities funded with a mini-grant from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

