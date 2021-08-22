Advertisement

‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event focuses on problem of gun violence

Members of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and the organization Building Bridges Over Barriers held a...
Members of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and the organization Building Bridges Over Barriers held a 'No Guns, Just Fun' event on Saturday in Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While community groups partnered on the ‘Groceries Not Guns’ event in Roanoke Saturday, others were also at work on the problem of gun violence.

Members of the Gamma Theta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and the organization Building Bridges Over Barriers held a ‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event on the grounds of Forest Park Academy.

With activities for young people and motivational speakers for the adults, their goal was to raise awareness and start a dialogue.

“We just want to reach as many people as we can, and our efforts will continue even beyond this event,” said Gamma Theta Sigma Second Vice President Warren Marshall. “We’re established in the community and we look forward to reaching out to assist the community and our local leaders and organizations as much as possible.”

The ‘No Guns, Just Fun’ event was one of the activities funded with a mini-grant from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment
Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate jumps past 9% Friday
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Roanoke's annual Back to School Extravaganza distributed school supplies to thousands of...
Back to School Extravaganza prepares Roanoke students for return to the classroom
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 21, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 21, 2021