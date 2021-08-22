Roanoke barbershop honors Camden Brown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Providing free back-to-school haircuts is a tradition for one Roanoke barber shop. And this year, the popular event became a tribute to a young man whose life was cut short earlier this month.

The line was out the door at First Impressions Hair Design and Barber Shop on Melrose Avenue.

For over ten years, the shop has opened on the last Sunday before the start of school to offer free cuts.

This year, the event also honored eight-year-old Camden Brown, who was a frequent visitor before his death earlier this month.

Aleshia Myers is a stylist, barber and manager at the shop.

“This is us just paying homage to him, you know remembering him, that’s he’s not forgotten, his memory will live on through us, through his parents and his siblings and family and friends,” Myers said in an interview.

The barbers and stylists wore shirts with the message ‘Forever 8’ to honor the memory of Camden Brown.

