Roanoke fathers and father figures celebrated during Black Father Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization in Roanoke took the day to celebrate all dads.

It’s a part of the second annual ‘Black Father Festival: Black Father Awards’.

Organizers say it’s a way to create a space for Black fathers and father figures to be celebrated.

Dads, kids and families had the chance to eat food, play games and enjoy a little friendly competition.

Ryan Bell the founder of ‘Black Father Family’ says the event is full of opportunities for dads to enjoy their children and for the community to come together.

“Because we understand the immense benefit that fathers have in regard to the social outcomes of their children the educational outcomes of their children, and even the emotional outcomes of their children--- so we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the dads who are taking that responsibility seriously so that they keep doing that. And then also maybe offer an opportunity for some dads out there to see some men who they can maybe model themselves at,” said Ryan Bell the founder of Black Father Family.

United Way of Roanoke Valley, Roanoke City Public Schools and many other sponsors partnered with them to make the event happen.

