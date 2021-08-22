Advertisement

Sidewalk Art Show returns in downtown Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A year after the Sidewalk Art Show went virtual because of the pandemic, more than 100 artists and many more art lovers returned to downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Taubman Museum of Art, the Sidewalk Art Show has become a popular Roanoke tradition over the last 63 years.

It features all types of art, from artists both near and far.

Cindy Petersen is the Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“One of my favorite parts of the Sidewalk Art Show is greeting every artist and hearing their stories,” Petersen told WDBJ7, “looking at the different types of art that we are representing.”

Artist Rod Hemming, from Buchanan, is a regular in the Roanoke event.

“We missed it of course for the last year or so. because of… well we all know what,” he said, “but happily we’re back.”

The Sidewalk Art Show continues Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm in downtown Roanoke.

